Location Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- SAS Institute, Tibco Software ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute), Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Microsoft Corporation

The Location Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. According to the research, the Location Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Location Analytics Market was valued at USD 8.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 36.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.58% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Location Analytics Market include:

SAS Institute

Tibco Software ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute)

Oracle Corporation

Pitney Bowes

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Galigeo

Cisco Systems

Alteryx