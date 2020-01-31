Livestock Pregnancy Testing Devices Market Development Analysis 2018 – 2028

Livestock Pregnancy Testing Devices Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Livestock Pregnancy Testing Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Livestock Pregnancy Testing Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Livestock Pregnancy Testing Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Segmentation

By Product Type, livestock pregnancy testing devices can be segmented into:

Pregnancy Detector Devices

Veterinary Ultrasound Scanner Devices Portable Ultrasound Devices Hand-Held Ultrasound Devices

Pregnancy Detection Kits

By End Use, livestock pregnancy testing devices can be segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Service Providers

By Animal, livestock pregnancy testing devices can be segmented into:

Cattle

Beef

Swine

Livestock Pregnancy Testing Devices Market: Overview

With rapid adoption of pregnancy testing among farm animal owners, the livestock pregnancy testing devices market is expected to have a healthy growth during the forecast period. The increasing awareness among the farm owners coupled with increasing technological advancement will result in boosting the growth for livestock pregnancy testing devices market. Veterinary Hospitals followed by veterinary clinics will remain the most lucrative end users in livestock pregnancy testing devices market.

Livestock Pregnancy Testing Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Brazil remains the most lucrative market in Latin America and Caribbean region in cattle production, which holds the maximum market share in the livestock pregnancy testing devices market followed by India and China in Asia Pacific region.

The Asia-Pacific and Latin America market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the high adoption of livestock pregnancy testing devices in healthcare facilities and among the service providers. MEA region is expected to witness moderate growth rate due to the poor healthcare infrastructure in most parts of the region as well as unavailability of healthcare services to most of the population.

Livestock Pregnancy Testing Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the livestock pregnancy testing devices Market are BioTracking Inc, Zoetis Services LLC., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, DRAMIÃ ÆSKI S. A., FarmTech Solutions, Inc., IMV Imaging, Renco Corporation, BMV Technology Co., Ltd and others. All the key manufacturers in livestock pregnancy testing devices are concentrating more on new technologies and devices.

