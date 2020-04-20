Livestock Monitoring Market Share, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Strategies 2019 – 2025

Global Livestock Monitoring Market to reach USD 1587.5 billion by 2025.

Global Livestock Monitoring Market valued approximately USD 408.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major drivers of the livestock monitoring market include enhancing size of dairy farms, considerable cost savings related with the livestock monitoring management and increasing focus of major organizations considering the technological advancements along with the new product launches.

Sensors are being produced which can accumulate an inexorably extensive variety of data. However, with the improvement of these sensors it turns out to be more imperative to create frameworks which can gather, handle and use the data. Crude information, all alone, is of restricted esteem.

The stockman can expand the effectiveness of a generation framework just by observing all its basic stages and targets and guaranteeing that they are kept near the ideal. For instance, it might be essential to acclimatize information on the atmosphere inside and without a building, the breed, number, age, sustain level and weight of creatures, their development rate, action and wellbeing records furthermore, advertise necessities. The sources, including sensors, databases and Knowledge bases, forms the data, also, gives yields, which might be suggestions to the maker, or direct handle control activities.

Contributions to the framework would incorporate sensors measuring for instance climatic conditions, nourish consumption, development rate, creature conduct furthermore, item quality; databases containing past estimations of these factors; then the models to empower future conditions to be anticipated, or the estimations of unmeasurable factors to be found. The translation schedules would utilize this data to reach inferences identifying with the advance of the generation procedure in territories for example, atmosphere and encourage control, and the wellbeing and conceptive status of the creatures. In the last stage a learning base would start control activities, or answer to the client, with suggestions for activities.

The various factors which includes standardization of software and hardware systems, efficient performance of the software and hardware systems with reduced cost and time related to the livestock monitoring management are primarily driving the market considering the offering segment. The Feeding management application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period of 2016-2023. In the present scenario, the manual management considering the livestock monitoring is time consuming and costly. The Software and hardware solution provide the automatic identification and data collection and data analysis which in turn results into rapid and accurate monitoring of the livestocks.

The Key reason for the growth of feeding management application is enhancing adaptability and availability of innovative and emerging feeling technologies which includes dry feeding systems and liquid feeding systems on the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Livestock Monitoring Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Companies involved in the market are as follows:

Afimilk Ltd

Boumatic LLC

Delaval

Dairymaster

Lely Holding S.A.R.L

Sum-IT Computer Systems Ltd

SCR Dairy Inc

Cattlewatch

Valley Agriculture Software

Brunstkalender

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Applications:

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting Management

Heat Stress Management

Breeding Management

Behaviour Monitoring & Control

Animal Comfort Management

Other Applications

By Species:

Cattle

Poultry

Equine

Swine

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

