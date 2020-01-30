LIVE EVENT STREAMING SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS MARKET 2019 OVERVIEW BY BRIGHTCOVE, HAIVISION, IBM CLOUD VIDEO, OOYALA, VBRICK, QUMU CORPORATION, KALTURA, CONTUS, SONIC FOUNDRY, PANOPTO

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Live Event Streaming Services and Solutions Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Live Event Streaming Services and Solutions Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Live Event Streaming Services and Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
Live Event streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time to the viewer. It is often simply referred to as streaming. Live stream services encompass a wide variety of topics, from social media to video games.
In 2018, the global Live Event Streaming Services & Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Brightcove
Haivision
IBM Cloud Video
Ooyala
VBrick
Qumu Corporation
Kaltura
Contus
Sonic Foundry
Panopto
Wowza Media Systems
Kollective Technology
Verizon Digital Media Services
DaCast
JW Player Live
Livestream (Vimeo)
Muvi
StreamShark
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC-based
Mobile Apps
Market segment by Application, split into
News
Sports
Concerts
Corporate
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Live Event Streaming Services and Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Live Event Streaming Services and Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
