Lithotripsy Devices Market is Booming 2020 – 2025 || Leading Players – Storz Medical AG, Direx Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus, Medispec and Walz Elektronik

The Global Lithotripsy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.12 billion by 2025, from USD 1.41 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Richard Wolf, Direxgroup, Medispec LTD , C. R. Bard, Inc., Novamedtek, Karl Storz Gmbh, LUMENIS., COOK, Dornier, Medtech, Siemens AG, Storz Medical AG, Direx Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus, Medispec and Walz Elektronik among others.

The Lithotripsy Devices market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client's needs. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis wherever applicable.

Market Definition: Global Lithotripsy Devices Market

Lithotripsy is a technique of breaking the process of urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is the process stones formation in the kidney, bladder, and/or urethra. It can be mostly observed that the kidney stones cause blood in the urine and discomfort in the abdomen and flank, or in the groin that is the area between the abdomen and the upper thigh on either side of the body. The people suffer from kidney stones that occur in 1 in 20 people at some point of time. Lithotripsy procedure also uses shock wave to break up stones in the internal organ like kidney, bladder, or ureter. Subsequently in this procedure, the tiny pieces of stones pass out of the body with the help of urine.

The stones are split by focused pressure pulses, which can be delivered in the two modes that are, synchronized mode which is triggered by the patient’s R-waves, as detected by an external ECG. The other mode is non-synchronized mode that is delivered at a specified rate for example 96 pulses per minute. Like the various other electronic devices, lithotripsy equipment produces electromagnetic waves, these waves can vary in amplitude and frequency. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) may occur when electromagnetic waves from one electronic device disrupt the functioning of another electronic device.

The effects of the interference are typically temporary for an electronic device that interferes with the operation of an implanted pacemaker or defibrillator. Due to the effect lithotripsy also is responsible to produces mechanical and electromagnetic forces that can hypothetically affect pacemaker and defibrillator function. The mechanical forces that are generated by lithotripsy dissipate from the focal point of application of the shock waves and it could permanently damage an implanted pacemaker or defibrillator if the device is located at the focal point of the lithotripsy beam.

Market Segmentation: Global Lithotripsy Devices Market

The global lithotripsy devices market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel and geographical segments.

Based on type, the Lithotripsy Devices Market is segmented into intracorporeal lithotripsy and extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy. The intracorporeal lithotripsy segment is further segmented into mechanical lithotripsy, electrohydraulic lithotripsy (EHL), laser lithotripsy and ultrasonic lithotripsy.

On the basis of application, the Lithotripsy Devices Market is classified into kidney stone, pancreatic stones, ureteral stones and bile duct stone.

On the basis of end users, the Lithotripsy Devices Market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

Major Lithotripsy Devices Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidence of urolithiasis

Technological advancements

Unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US

Adverse effects associated with lithotripsy and the availability of alternative treatments for stone removal

Key Developments in the Market: Global Lithotripsy Devices Market

In May 2018, Dornier MedTech has launched world’s first smart lithotripter using big data with the device name Dornier Delta III SmartLitho, which will be offering an analytic algorithm to help urologists make treatment decisions. The device is accessible with the powerful imaging for improved stone visualization, maximized energy to treat more stones in more patients and enhanced efficiency for time saving features to serve more patients.

In May 2015, Olympus that is expert in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures has launched new lithotripsy devices, expanding complete portfolio GLIDEWIRE that is a urologic guidewire, ShockPulse- SE that fragments and removes stones even more efficiently.

Competitive Analysis: Global Lithotripsy Devices Market

The global lithotripsy devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Lithotripsy Devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Scope of the Lithotripsy Devices Market Report : –

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

