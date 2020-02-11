Lithography Metrology Equipment Market – Future Growth Strategies 2026 | Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, ASML, Advantest Corporation, KLA-Corporation, etc

The semiconductor industry is continuously witnessing transition such as miniaturization of nodes and wafer sizes. The rise in demand for increasing wafer sizes into ultra-large-scale integration fabrication technology fosters the growth of the lithography metrology equipment market globally. Lithography metrology is a front-end process in semiconductor industry, which is used in fabrication. This makes it one of the most essential process in wafer fabrication and scaling.

The Lithography Metrology Equipment Market is expected to provide promising growth prospects throughout the forecast period, owing to emerging trends toward increased wafer sizes, high demand for miniature electronic devices, and developments in advanced metrology techniques. The recent business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in usage of metrology equipment across various industry verticals. Companies are now adopting efficient techniques to provide consumers with innovated and cost-efficient products.

The key factors that drive the growth of the lithography metrology equipment includes high demand for miniaturized electronic devices, increase in trends toward Internet of Things, and development in wafer size trends. However, high operational & maintenance cost of metrology equipment and metrology challenges prevailing for complex IC devices hampers the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in advancements in advanced metrology techniques offers lucrative opportunities for the market growth globally.

The lithography metrology equipment market is categorized on the basis of technology, product, application and region. Depending on technology, the market is classified into critical-dimension scanning electron microscope (CD-SEM), optical critical dimension metrology (OCD), overlay control, and others. By product, the market is analyzed across chemical control equipment, gas control equipment, and others. By application, the market comprises of quality control & inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the lithography metrology equipment market include Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, ASML(NASDAQ:ASML), Advantest Corporation, KLA-Corporation, NOVA, Nanometrics(NASDAQ:NANO), Mikon Metrology NV, Canon Inc.(NYSE:CAJ), Tokyo Electron Limited, and Applied Materials Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAT)

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global lithography metrology equipment market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the optical fiber and plastic conduit market.

• The lithography metrology equipment market growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

GLOBAL LITHOGRAPHY METROLOGY EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TECHNOLOGY:

• Critical Dimension Scanning Electron Microscope (CD-SEM)

• Optical Critical Dimension Metrology (OCD)

• Overlay Control

• Others

BY PRODUCT:

• Chemical Control Equipment

• Gas Control Equipment

• Others

BY APPLICATION:

• Quality Control & Inspection

• Reverse Engineering

• Virtual Simulation

• Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Taiwan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

