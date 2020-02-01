Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2026

Detailed Study on the Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Segmentation

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wacker Chemie (Germany)

Dow Corning (US)

Momentive Performance Materials (US)

NuSil Technology (US)

Bluestar Silicones (France)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan)

Simtec Silicone Parts (US)

Stockwell Elastomerics (US)

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Other

