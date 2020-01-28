Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

According to a new market research report pertaining to the liquid crystal tunable filters market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global liquid crystal tunable filters market is expected to reach value of ~ US$ 108 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 11% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.
Rising Usage of Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters in Hyper-Spectral Imaging Systems
- Liquid crystal tunable filters (LCTFs) are extensively used in hyper-spectral imaging systems to successively acquire different spectral components of scenes by adjusting the center wavelength of the filter.
- Accurate transmission models of liquid crystal tunable filters are rapidly being used to represent the band pass filtering effects of these filters on the spectra. In addition, random-coded apertures placed behind liquid crystal tunable filters are being used to modulate spectral images in the spatial domain.
- A hyper-spectral imaging system can effectively improve the spectral and spatial resolution of a traditional spectral imager based on a liquid crystal tunable filter, without changing the structure of the liquid crystal tunable filter and detector. The system can capture different spectral images at a rate of up to 14 images per second.
- Hyper-spectral imaging with a liquid crystal tunable filter provides a new method for hyper-spectral image acquisition. The system allows the user to define a wavelength sequence of up to 32 spectra, which is specifically required for individual application, and to quickly switch from the current wavelength to the next during automated image acquisition.
- Thus, the imaging system with a liquid crystal tunable filter is very useful in biological and agricultural assessment for detecting variations in crop fields or defects in samples and products.