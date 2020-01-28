Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

According to a new market research report pertaining to the liquid crystal tunable filters market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global liquid crystal tunable filters market is expected to reach value of ~ US$ 108 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 11% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

According to a new market research report pertaining to the liquid crystal tunable filters market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global liquid crystal tunable filters market is expected to reach value of ~ US$ 108 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 11% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Rising Usage of Liquid Crystal Tunable Filters in Hyper-Spectral Imaging Systems

Liquid crystal tunable filters (LCTFs) are extensively used in hyper-spectral imaging systems to successively acquire different spectral components of scenes by adjusting the center wavelength of the filter.

Accurate transmission models of liquid crystal tunable filters are rapidly being used to represent the band pass filtering effects of these filters on the spectra. In addition, random-coded apertures placed behind liquid crystal tunable filters are being used to modulate spectral images in the spatial domain.

