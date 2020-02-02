Liquid Biopsy Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Biocept, Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Myriad Genetics, Janssen Diagnostics

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Liquid Biopsy Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Liquid Biopsy market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Liquid Biopsy market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Liquid Biopsy players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Liquid Biopsy industry situations. According to the research, the Liquid Biopsy market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Liquid Biopsy market.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at USD 691.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,790.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.42 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Liquid Biopsy Market include:

Biocept

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Myriad Genetics

Janssen Diagnostics

Trovagene Guardant Health GRAIL