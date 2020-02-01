Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2025

Assessment of the Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market The recent study on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX. The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market. Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/2008?source=atm Competitive Assessment The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies. Regional Assessment The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market across different geographies such as: End-use Industry The adoption pattern of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include: competitive landscape has been included in the report which covers companies active in the LPG business. Value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model provide a clear understanding regarding the market dynamics of the LPG market.

The high level analysis provides detailed insights into the business of LPG producers, distributors and retailers globally. Major drivers, restraints and opportunities of the LPG market are analyzed in detail with supporting graphs and tables. Market attractiveness analysis for the LPG market is based on geography. In the market attractiveness analysis, the LPG industry is analyzed regionally and ranked based on a number of parameters that directly impact the attractiveness of the market. Key source segments for the LPG market are crude oil refining, associated gas processing, and non-associated gas processing. For the LPG market, production from unconventional methods has been incorporated in the non-associated gas processing segment.

Key end-users for LPG are residential/commercial, petrochemical and refinery, industrial, transportation and others. The report analysis the LPG market across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment. The regional data comprises both production and demand data for LPG. While the production figures have been sub-segmented in the source analysis, the end-user analysis has sub-segmented the consumption volumes. Key market participants in the LPG business include ExxonMobil, UGI Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.

The largest share of LPG is produced from crude oil refining. Other sources of producing LPG are from non-associated gas and associated gas processing. Unconventional gas has recently emerged as a commercially viable source of LPG production, and has been accounted for in the non-associated gas category. The Middle East is currently the largest producer of LPG, and is likely to remain so in the future with most of the production coming from the non-associated gas category. The U.S. also emerged as a net exporter of LPG in 2012 and supplies are likely to soar with the increasing production of LPG from shale gas. The non-associated gas category is likely to show the most attractive growth rate for LPG production in the future.

LPG finds the maximum use in the residential and commercial sector. Asia-Pacific was the largest consumer of LPG in 2013 with countries such as China and India accounting for a significant portion of the consumption. Large rural populations in Asia-Pacific are likely to be one of the major demand drivers for LPG consumption in the future. A similar scenario can also be observed in the Latin American countries and in Africa. LPG is mostly used in the residential and commercial sector as a cooking fuel. Other uses include heating and lighting. One of the fastest growing end user applications for LPG is Autogas. Both Europe and certain countries of the Asia-Pacific have displayed strong adoption rates for Autogas in the past. Large petrochemical complexes planned in China and the Middle East is likely to bolster LPG consumption as feedstock. An imminent increase in LPG consumption by the midstream sector is likely to be observed in the future. Although refinery shutdowns are being observed around Europe, refining capacity additions in Russia and the Asia-Pacific countries of China and India are likely to increase consumption of LPG as a refinery feedstock.

LPG Market: Source Analysis

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

LPG Market: End User Analysis

Residential/Commercial

Petrochemical and Refinery

Industrial

Transportation

Others

LPG Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South & Central America

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2008?source=atm

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market establish their foothold in the current Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market solidify their position in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/2008?source=atm