Lipase Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2027

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global lipase market is mainly bound to various micro-economic and macro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global lipase market is mainly driven by surge in demand for the food and dairy products. Increasing consumption of fatty and carbohydrate rich food items has led to various health related diseases such as bloating, abdominal discomfort and indigestion. Growing need to prevent the prevalence of health diseases has led to an upsurge in demand for lipase globally. Moreover, prevalence of cholesterol, obesity and high triglyceride is expected to contribute towards growth of the global lipase market. In its recent report, the World Health Organization stated that 39% of the adults aged 18 years and above were recorded overweight and 13% as obese. Lipase breaks down the fats into glycerol and fatty acids, which reduced the possibility of obesity and weight gains. Bound to these factors, growth of the global lipase market is expected to gain significant momentum.

Lipase is expected to witness significant demand in various industries such as dairy industry, food industry and detergent industry bound to various health and industrial advantages. Surge in demand for cleaning clogged drains and fatty deposits has led to an upsurge in demand for lipase in the detergent industry. Manufacturers in the detergent industry are focusing on using range of lipases such as amylases and proteases in order to offer products with enhanced efficiency.

Global Lipase Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global lipase market has been segmented into source type, application, forms and region. On the basis of source type, the global market is segmented as microbial source, animal source and plant source. Based on application, the global market is segmented as animal feed, chemicals, food segment, dairy and others. By forms, the global market is segmented as powder, liquid and gel segment.

Global Lipase Market: Competition

Key players in the global lipase market are Hansen Holdings A/S, Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Amano Enzymes Inc., Associated British Foods PLC, Renco New Zealand, Advanced Enzymes, Enzyme Development Corporation and Clerici-Sacco Group.

Objectives of the Lipase Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Lipase market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Lipase market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Lipase market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Lipase market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Lipase market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Lipase market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

