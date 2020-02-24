Lignite Mining Market 2020: Top Key Players Coal India Limited, ShenHua Group, China Coal Energy Co Ltd, Anglo American plc, and BHP Billiton Ltd.

The Business Research Company’s Lignite Mining Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The lignite mining market expected to reach a value of nearly $165.34 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the lignite mining market is due to increase in steam-electric power generation projects in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to rise in population and infrastructure.

The lignite mining market consists of sales of lignite by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous coal, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. The lignite mining industry also develops lignite mine sites, and improves lignite, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of lignite. Lignite is typically used in pulverized coal or cyclone-fired electric production power plants.

Major players in the global lignite mining market include Coal India Limited, ShenHua Group, China Coal Energy Co Ltd, Anglo American plc, and BHP Billiton Ltd.

The global lignite mining market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The lignite mining market is segmented into electricity generation, fertilizer based production and synthetic natural gas generation.

By Geography – The global lignite mining is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific lignite mining market accounts the largest share in the global lignite mining market.

