Lighting Management System Market share to cross $26.8 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights

The Global Lighting Management System Market is estimated to reach USD 26.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.1%, says forencis research (FSR).

Light management system is basically an exhaustive intelligent network-based system which helps in controlling lighting network in a specified premise. It is an ideal network of user interfaces, control units, various sensors, and electronic control gears. The system provides lighting control, records, and monitors lighting status in the premise and also gives an interface with other utilities on the premise. The system is used for indoor and outdoor lighting in residential, commercial and industrial sectors. OSRAM GmbH, Schneider Electric, Signify Holding, WAGO, Lutron Electronics Co, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Eaton, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, Legrand And Other Key Companies.

Lighting Management System Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Smart technologies in Energy Sector

Energy is an indispensable part of daily requirements worldwide. The growing dependency on energy is creating an alarming need to save it also. Smart technologies like information and communication technologies (ICT) and internet of things (IoT) amongst others are getting adopted globally by energy users who are interested in achieving cost-effective energy savings. Implementing light management system helps in achieving this target as this platform enables the user to access control over the whole lighting network through a web-based dashboard or a cloud-based application. Thus, the increasing adoption of smart technologies in the energy sector can be a factor in the growth of the lighting management system market, during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Data Security Concern

Lighting management system connects the network of lightings through wires or wireless and being network connected there can be a risk of cyber-attacks. Many components of lighting equipment have internet protocol (IP) address and in coming future the number is expected to increase at a faster pace. This increases the chances of breaching into the system and hacking data. The potential form of cyber-attack on these connected systems includes vectoring, distributed denial of service, sniffing, and privacy concerns. Thus, data security concerns can be challenging for the growth of the lighting management system market, during the forecast period.

Lighting Management System Market: Key Segments

Component segment comprises of: Hardware, Software and

Connectivity type segment comprises of: Wired and Wireless.

Function segment comprises of: Switching, Occupancy, Dimming, Daylight, Energy Consumption Management, and Others.

End-User segment comprises of: Indoor and

Regional segmentation comprises of: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Lighting Management System Market: Report Scope

The report on the lighting management system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Key Companies Covered

Lighting Management System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Lighting management system Market, by Component

Hardware

Sensors

Transmitters

Controllers

Others

Software

Web Based

Cloud Based

Services

Lighting management system Market, by Connectivity Type

Wired

Wireless

Bluetooth

ZigBee

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Others

Lighting management system Market, by Function

Switching

Occupancy

Dimming

Daylight

Energy Consumption Measurement

Others

Lighting management system Market, by End User

Indoor

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor

Street Lighting

Highways and Roadways

Others

Lighting management system Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Norway

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

