Lighting Control System Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- General Electric Company, Philips Lighting N.V., Eaton Corporation PLC, Legrand S.A., Osram Licht AG

Global Lighting Control System Market was valued at USD 12.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 51.41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.34% from 2017 to 2025.

Global Lighting Control System Market was valued at USD 12.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 51.41 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.34% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Lighting Control System Market include:

General Electric Company

Philips Lighting N.V.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Legrand S.A.

Osram Licht AG

Acuity Brands

Cree

Lutron Electronics Co.

Leviton Manufacturing Company

Echelon Corporation

Lightwaverf PLC