Light Therapy Market : Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2016 – 2026
Light Therapy , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Light Therapy market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.
According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
The global light therapy market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- Northern Light Technologies
- Verilux, Inc
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Beurer
- AuraDayLight
- NATUREBRIGHT
- Carex
- Lucimed SA
- Lumie
- Sphere Gadget Technologies
Light Therapy Market: Research Scope
Light Therapy Market, by Product Type
- Light Box
- Floor & Desk Lamps
- Light Visor
- Handheld Devices for Skin Treatment (HDST)
- Dawn Simulator
- Light Therapy Bulbs
- Others
Light Therapy Market, by Light Type
- Blue Light
- Red Light
- White Light
- Others (green light, yellow light)
Light Therapy Market, by Application
- Psoriasis
- Cancer
- Acne Vulgaris
- Seasonal Affective Disorder
- Neonatal Jaundice
- Vitiligo
- Sleeping Disorders
- Mood Disorders
- Others
Light Therapy Market, by End-user
- Homecare Settings
- Dermatology Clinics
- Others (workplace, salons)
Light Therapy Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
