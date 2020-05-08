Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market – Analysis on Current Trends by 2027
Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems as well as some small players.
Key Segments Covered
- Deployment type
- SaaS
- On-premise
- Component type
- Software
- Services
- Managed services
- Professional services
- Policy Administration Category
- Policy Lifecycle
- Underwriting
- Contract changes
- Claim Settlement
- User experience
- Others
- End-user
- Insurance companies
- Banks
- Others
- Module
- CRM
- Product Development
- Training & Development
- Business Intelligence
- Others
Key Regions Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- SEA and Other Asia Pacific
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & other APAC
- China
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- North Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
- Accenture Plc
- Concentrix Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- DXC Technology Company
- InsPro Technologies LLC
- EXL Service Holdings, Inc.
- FAST Technology
- Infosys Limited
- Sapiens International Corporation
- Majesco
- Mphasis Wyde
- Capgemini
- Andesa Services
