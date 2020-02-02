LiDAR Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Teledyne Optech, Leica Geosystems, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems, Trimble, Faro Technologies

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, LiDAR Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The LiDAR market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the LiDAR market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top LiDAR players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts LiDAR industry situations. According to the research, the LiDAR market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the LiDAR market.

Global LiDAR Market was valued at USD 670.3 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.52% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global LiDAR Market include:

Teledyne Optech

Leica Geosystems

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

Trimble

Faro Technologies

Quantum Spatial (Aerometric)

Beijing Surestar Technology (Isurestar)

Velodyne LiDAR

Geokno