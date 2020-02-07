Li-ion Portable Battery Market Plying for Significant Growth During2018 – 2028

Li-ion Portable Battery Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Li-ion Portable Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Li-ion Portable Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Li-ion Portable Battery Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

With the growing demand for electric vehicles, the market for Li-Ion portable batteries is witnessing a significant rise across the world. The augmenting usage of Li-Ion batteries smart devices and several other types of non-durable consumer devices are likely to act as a catalyst to this market in the coming years. The stringent government policies regarding the consumption of fuels is also projected to aid this market over the next few years.

Global Li-Ion Portable Battery Market: Market Potential

The global Li-Ion portable batteries market is gaining significantly from the rising awareness among consumers regarding the advantages these batteries can offer to environment against the regular batteries, as they do not emit carbon. Apart from this, the augmented usage of Li-Ion batteries in various consumer devices and the advent of electric and hybrid vehicles are also projected to boost this market substantially in the years to come.

Overall, the future of the worldwide market for Li-Ion portable batteries looks bright. However, the high costs of these batteries may create hindrances for this market over the forthcoming years.

Global Li-Ion Portable Battery Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for Li-Ion portable batteries reports its presence across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific have surfaced as the key contributors to this market, thanks to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of these batteries on environment. With the high investment on research and development and the advent of China as the leading domestic market for electric vehicles, Asia’s Pacific is anticipated to acquire the topmost position in the global market over the forthcoming years. Among other regional markets, North America is likely to report a significant rise in the near future, thanks to the increasing investments in research and development activities.

Global Li-Ion Portable Battery Market: Competitive Analysis

The global Li-Ion portable battery market is fragmented and competitive in nature with a large pool of players. BAK Battery Co. Ltd., BYD Company Ltd., LG Chem Ltd.,Panasonic Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls Inc., Toshiba Corp., and A123 Systems LLC. are some of the leading players in this market.

Reasons to Purchase this Li-ion Portable Battery Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

