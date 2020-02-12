Leukaemia Therapeutics Market Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022

Leukaemia is the cancer of blood cells. Blood cells originate from HSCs, hematopoietic stem cells, in the bone marrow. Thereafter they undergo maturation process called hematopoiesis. Multipotent hematopoietic stem cells often undergo a process of differentiation while in maturation stage to give rise to progenitor cells of myeloid and lymphoid origin. These Myeloid cells include neutrophils, basophils, monocytes, macrophages, erythrocytes, dendritic cells, eosinophils, and megakaryocytes or platelets. While, Lymphoid cells include B cells, T cells and natural killer cells.

Normally, the blood forming cells in the bone marrow produce leukocytes, that protects against viruses and bacteria. If these leukocytes get damaged and if they are left untreated they get accumulated in the body and invade in other parts like liver, spleen and central nervous system, hence damaging the entire body. The main reasons causing leukaemia are ionizing radiation, smoking, prior chemotherapy and Down syndrome.

Market Dynamics

Recently in 2016, Global Leukaemia Therapeutics Market was valued at nearly USD 9.44 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2022, accounting to market worth USD 11.97 billion by end of 2022.

Global Leukaemia Therapeutics market is majorly driven by the growing number of incidences of target disease across the globe. Also, development of novel agents, advancements in technology and combination therapy with reduced side effects and better survival conditions are some other key factors that drives the Leukaemia Therapeutics Market.

However, the high cost of combination therapies and clinical trials coupled with post-treatment complications, adverse events and side effects are the major constraints that limit the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, initiatives like increasing focus on healthcare and personalized medicine along with huge govt. investment & R&D in anti-leukaemia therapeutics research are sure short to boost the market growth in the near future.

Market Segmentation

Global Leukaemia Therapeutics Market can be segmented as follows :

Segmentation by Type

Chronic leukaemia

Chronic myeloid leukaemia

Chronic lymphatic leukaemia

Acute leukaemia

Acute myeloid leukaemia

Acute lymphatic leukaemia

Segmentation by Therapy

Biological Therapy

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa are key market segments of global Leukaemia Therapeutics. North America is the leading region and is anticipated to remain one in the near future, over the forecast period. Demand for leukaemia therapeutics was highest in North America especially in the U.S attributing to increasing geriatric population and increased number of cases. While, Asia Pacific region along with Middle East, Africa and Latin America is expected to grow at moderate pace.

Key Players

The key players in global leukaemia therapeutics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Genzyme Corporation, AbbVie Inc. and others.

