Lending Market Size, Share, Future Outlook, Trends And Insights Till 2022

The Business Research Company’s Lending Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global lending market expected to reach a value of nearly $8204.68 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the lending market is due to introduction of additional security features such as EMV, launch of innovative products and rising penetration of contact less cards which are easy to use.

The lending market consists of sales of lending services (loans) by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in making secured or unsecured loans to borrowing entities. Lending entities include establishments such as finance companies, personal credit institutions, loan companies and student loans companies. This market covers all types of loans including mortgage loans, personal loans, working capital loans, vehicle loans and industrial loans.

Banks adopting digitization in lending, growth in online lending offering new competition for banks, alternative lending gaining traction among users, are the major trends witnessed in the global lending market.

The lending market is segmented into

Corporate Lending Household Lending Government Lending

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the lending market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the lending market are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc., and JP Morgan.

