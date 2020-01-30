Legal Marijuana Market Size, Share, Outlook, Top Players, Segmentation, Demand & Forecast to 2023

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used for medical or recreational purposes. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market.Legal Marijuana Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Legal Marijuana market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2023.

The report firstly introduced the Legal Marijuana basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis

Maricann

Tilray

The Cronos Group

ABcann Medicinals

……

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Medical Marijuana

Recreational Marijuana

……

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Legal Marijuana for each application, including-

Chronic Pain

Mental Disorders

……

Table of Contents

Part I Legal Marijuana Industry Overview

Chapter One Legal Marijuana Industry Overview

1.1 Legal Marijuana Definition

1.2 Legal Marijuana Classification Analysis

1.2.1 Legal Marijuana Main Classification Analysis

1.2.2 Legal Marijuana Main Classification Share Analysis

1.3 Legal Marijuana Application Analysis

1.3.1 Legal Marijuana Main Application Analysis

1.3.2 Legal Marijuana Main Application Share Analysis

1.4 Legal Marijuana Industry Chain Structure Analysis

1.5 Legal Marijuana Industry Development Overview

1.5.1 Legal Marijuana Product History Development Overview

1.5.1 Legal Marijuana Product Market Development Overview

1.6 Legal Marijuana Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.1 Legal Marijuana Global Import Market Analysis

1.6.2 Legal Marijuana Global Export Market Analysis

1.6.3 Legal Marijuana Global Main Region Market Analysis

1.6.4 Legal Marijuana Global Market Comparison Analysis

1.6.5 Legal Marijuana Global Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter Two Legal Marijuana Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

2.1.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost

2.1.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Legal Marijuana Analysis

2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.1 Down Stream Market Analysis

2.2.2 Down Stream Demand Analysis

2.2.3 Down Stream Market Trend Analysis

Part II Asia Legal Marijuana Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Three Asia Legal Marijuana Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Legal Marijuana Product Development History

3.2 Asia Legal Marijuana Competitive Landscape Analysis

3.3 Asia Legal Marijuana Market Development Trend

Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Legal Marijuana Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

4.1 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Production Overview

4.2 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Production Market Share Analysis

4.3 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Demand Overview

4.4 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Supply Demand and Shortage

4.5 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Import Export Consumption

4.6 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Five Asia Legal Marijuana Key Manufacturers Analysis

5.1 Company A

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.1.3 Product Application Analysis

5.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.1.5 Contact Information

5.2 Company B

5.2.1 Company Profile

5.2.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.2.3 Product Application Analysis

5.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.2.5 Contact Information

5.3 Company C

5.3.1 Company Profile

5.3.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.3.3 Product Application Analysis

5.3.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.3.5 Contact Information

5.4 Company D

5.4.1 Company Profile

5.4.2 Product Picture and Specification

5.4.3 Product Application Analysis

5.4.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

5.4.5 Contact Information

…

…

Chapter Six Asia Legal Marijuana Industry Development Trend

6.1 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Production Overview

6.2 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Production Market Share Analysis

6.3 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Demand Overview

6.4 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Supply Demand and Shortage

6.5 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Import Export Consumption

6.6 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Part III North American Legal Marijuana Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Seven North American Legal Marijuana Market Analysis

7.1 North American Legal Marijuana Product Development History

7.2 North American Legal Marijuana Competitive Landscape Analysis

7.3 North American Legal Marijuana Market Development Trend

Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Legal Marijuana Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

8.1 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Production Overview

8.2 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Production Market Share Analysis

8.3 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Demand Overview

8.4 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Supply Demand and Shortage

8.5 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Import Export Consumption

8.6 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Nine North American Legal Marijuana Key Manufacturers Analysis

9.1 Company A

9.1.1 Company Profile

9.1.2 Product Picture and Specification

9.1.3 Product Application Analysis

9.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

9.1.5 Contact Information

9.2 Company B

9.2.1 Company Profile

9.2.2 Product Picture and Specification

9.2.3 Product Application Analysis

9.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

9.2.5 Contact Information

…

…

Chapter Ten North American Legal Marijuana Industry Development Trend

10.1 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Production Overview

10.2 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Production Market Share Analysis

10.3 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Demand Overview

10.4 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Supply Demand and Shortage

10.5 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Import Export Consumption

10.6 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Part IV Europe Legal Marijuana Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)

Chapter Eleven Europe Legal Marijuana Market Analysis

11.1 Europe Legal Marijuana Product Development History

11.2 Europe Legal Marijuana Competitive Landscape Analysis

11.3 Europe Legal Marijuana Market Development Trend

Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Legal Marijuana Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

12.1 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Production Overview

12.2 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Production Market Share Analysis

12.3 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Demand Overview

12.4 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Supply Demand and Shortage

12.5 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Import Export Consumption

12.6 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Thirteen Europe Legal Marijuana Key Manufacturers Analysis

13.1 Company A

13.1.1 Company Profile

13.1.2 Product Picture and Specification

13.1.3 Product Application Analysis

13.1.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

13.1.5 Contact Information

13.2 Company B

13.2.1 Company Profile

13.2.2 Product Picture and Specification

13.2.3 Product Application Analysis

13.2.4 Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

13.2.5 Contact Information

…

…

Chapter Fourteen Europe Legal Marijuana Industry Development Trend

14.1 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Production Overview

14.2 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Production Market Share Analysis

14.3 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Demand Overview

14.4 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Supply Demand and Shortage

14.5 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Import Export Consumption

14.6 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Part V Legal Marijuana Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

Chapter Fifteen Legal Marijuana Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

15.1 Legal Marijuana Marketing Channels Status

15.2 Legal Marijuana Marketing Channels Characteristic

15.3 Legal Marijuana Marketing Channels Development Trend

15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy

15.3 New Project Investment Proposals

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis

16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis

16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis

16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen Legal Marijuana New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

17.1 Legal Marijuana Market Analysis

17.2 Legal Marijuana Project SWOT Analysis

17.3 Legal Marijuana New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Part VI Global Legal Marijuana Industry Conclusions

Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Legal Marijuana Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

18.1 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Production Overview

18.2 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Production Market Share Analysis

18.3 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Demand Overview

18.4 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Supply Demand and Shortage

18.5 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Import Export Consumption

18.6 2014-2019 Legal Marijuana Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Nineteen Global Legal Marijuana Industry Development Trend

19.1 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Production Overview

19.2 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Production Market Share Analysis

19.3 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Demand Overview

19.4 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Supply Demand and Shortage

19.5 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Import Export Consumption

19.6 2019-2023 Legal Marijuana Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

Chapter Twenty Global Legal Marijuana Industry Research Conclusions

