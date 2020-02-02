Legal Marijuana Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Aurora Cannabis, Maricann Group, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc., Aphria

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Legal Marijuana Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Legal Marijuana market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Legal Marijuana market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Legal Marijuana players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Legal Marijuana industry situations. According to the research, the Legal Marijuana market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Legal Marijuana market.

Global Legal Marijuana Market was valued at USD 13.52 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 72.76 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.43 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Legal Marijuana Market include:

Aurora Cannabis

Maricann Group

; GW Pharmaceuticals

plc.; Aphria

; Tilray; The Cronos Group; ABcann Medicinals