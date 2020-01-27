LED Lighting Solutions size in terms of volume and value 2019-2022

Global LED Lighting Solutions market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Lighting Solutions .

market segmentation and acronyms used in the report. In this section of the report, the key definitions in the global LED lighting market are provided, along with an explanation of how Persistence Market Research has segmented the target market. In the subsequent sections of this part of the report, research methodology used to arrive at the indicated market numbers has been clearly indicated. In the second part of the report, the major factors enabling and impacting growth of the global LED lighting market as well as the growth of the parent industry is briefly elaborated. This section of the report includes key growth drivers and the impact of these drivers on the global LED lighting market. Major challenges confronting the global LED lighting market and the impact of these challenges on the market is also mentioned in the report. At the end of the second part, trends, opportunities and recent developments in the global LED lighting market have been included. The third part of the report consists of the key analysis and insights into the global LED lighting market and comprise the bulk of the report. This part consists of information regarding the market size and CAGR – historic, current estimated and forecast – for the next eight years. Y-o-Y growth rate comparison of various segments and sub segments of the global LED lighting market are also presented in this section of the report. In addition, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of each segment of the global LED lighting market is also presented. In the fourth and last part of the report, a competition landscape is included, which presents a dashboard view of the competitive benchmarking, based on relative positioning of the competitors in the global LED lighting market. Besides this valuable information, product offerings of the major competitors operating in the global LED lighting market is also highlighted in this section. The company profiles covers the overview, financials, recent developments, SWOT analysis and a brief business strategy of the main players in the global LED lighting market.

Another distinctive feature of this report is the inclusion of the current scenario of the global LED lighting market that tracks the various phases the market has covered or is yet to cover and the evolution of the global LED lighting market based on phases such as the introductory phase, growth phase, maturity phase and the decline phase. In addition, a detailed product lifecycle stage write up is also given that discusses the various characteristics of the global LED lighting market, which comprise sales perspective, price, product adoption, competitors and also information on manufacturer profit margins. Also, there is one more distinctive feature in the report pertaining to the global LED lighting market value chain analysis. In this part of the report, various stages in LED lighting manufacturing have been elaborated – upstream stage, midstream stage and downstream stage. The value chain analysis has all the manufacturing components broken down minutely and cross reductions across various stages in the value chain are also given.

Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research has used multiple resources of information and analysis to estimate the market revenue of the global LED lighting market. In order to give the market value projections till 2025 end, Persistence Market Research analysts have first explored LED lighting solutions by product type, services, end user and application. After this, the analysts have done primary and secondary research to arrive at the stated market figures. The secondary research consists of qualitative data gathering through various articles, journals, blogs, industry association data, company websites and other secondary sources. In primary research, discussions with industry experts were carried out. In the data analysis phase, adoption of LED lighting solutions across various industries was considered, along with value chain analysis. A study of the trends in the parent market and end user industry was also carried out and a forecast was developed. This was verified and validated using the triangulation method. Based on this, market insights were derived on which key findings and recommendations of this report are based.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

LED Bulbs

Bare LED Tubes

LED Fixtures

LED Downlights

Others

By Services

Consulting Services

Installation Services

Maintenance & Support Services

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Application

Outdoor

Indoor

Backlighting

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

