LED Grow Light Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Lumigrow, Osram Licht AG, Heliospectra AB, General Electric Company

Global LED Grow Light Market was valued at USD 1.13 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.90% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global LED Grow Light Market include:

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Lumigrow

Osram Licht AG

Heliospectra AB

General Electric Company

CREE

Everlight Electronics

Alta LED Corporation

Bridgelux