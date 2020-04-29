LED Display Market Strategic Assessment 2020

Light Emitting Diode (LED) display is a flat panel display that use light emitting diodes for the video display. An LED display consists of several display panels, each including large number of light emitting diodes for video display. Light emitting diodes used in LED displays offer several benefits as compared to other light emitting sources. For instance, high brightness offered by the light emitting diodes has allowed LEDs to be increasingly used in outdoor displays such as billboards, store signs, and digital name plates in transport vehicles. LED displays also offer illumination along with the visual display, as and when used for stage lighting or other decorative purpose.

The overall global LED market has witnessed robust growth in the recent years. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about energy conservation amongst end-users. With swift penetration of LED technology in backlights of LCD TVs, laptops, and monitors, the LED display market has witnessed increased investment in by manufacturers across the globe. Looking at the opportunistic growth in the overall LED industry, the number of new players entering the market are expected to swell in the next few years. To gain competitive advantage in this technology driven market, the players are striving to offer end-to-end solutions (manufacturing, installation, and after sales service) to their customers. Increasing investment in R&D by the global manufacturers has led to improvements in the LED technology. In addition, it has led to developments in manufacturing processes and packaging, which, in turn has resulted in gradual decline in the price of the technology.

Increasing demand for LED displays in outdoor advertisements is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Enhanced features such as energy efficiency, environment friendly, low operational cost, and durability have encouraged marketers and advertisers to use LED displays for outdoor promotional campaigns and advertisement. Furthermore, rising number of live concerts, sport competitions, and corporate exhibitions have further fueled market momentum. High initial cost of LED displays has somewhat inhibited the growth of the LED display market, especially in price sensitive economies such as China and India. However, with the advancements in technology, the prices of LED displays are expected to fall, thereby minimizing the impact of this challenge over the forecast period. Europe and North America collectively accounts for the major chunk of the market revenue. However, over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, majorly on account of infrastructural development and rising number of sport events expected in emerging economies such as China and India.

The backlighting segment includes the application of LED displays for television, laptops, mobile and smartphones, and PC monitors among others. Similarly the digital signage application segment is further segmented into two major categories, namely – outdoor signage and indoor signage. On the basis of color display technology, the LED display market is segmented into three major categories including monochrome LED displays, tri-color LED displays, and full color LED displays. Furthermore, the LED display market is also segmented into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). China and Japan are the major LED display markets in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in the LED display market include Barco N.V. (Belgium, Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea), Daktronics, Inc. (U.S.) Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Samsung LED Co. Ltd. (South Korea) others.