Leavening Acids Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2019-2027

Global Leavening Acids market – A brief by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

The business report on the global Leavening Acids market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Leavening Acids is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global leavening acids market has been segmented as-

Anhydrous monocalcium phosphate (AMCP)

Monocalcium phosphate monohydrate (MCPM)

Citric acid

Adipic acid

Tartaric acid, cream of tartar

Fumaric acid

Sodium aluminum phosphate (SALP)

Sodium aluminum sulfate (SAS)

Others (SAPP, GDL)

On the basis of action, the global leavening acids market has been segmented as-

Fast

Slow

Rapid

On the basis of end use, the global leavening acids market has been segmented as-

Bakery Food Products

Bread

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes & Pastries

Roll & Pies

Global Leavening acids: Key Players

Some of the major players involved in the global leavening acids market are Corbion N.V., Kerry Group, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GMBH Co. KG., Associated British Foods PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), Cargill, Inc., Puratos Group NV, PLC, Novozymes A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and others.

Global Leavening acids: Opportunities for Market Participants:

Booming bakery industry is fueling the demand of leavening acids, to enhance the texture and loaf volume. Busy schedule and urbanization lead to increase the consumption of convenient food products in the market. In recent years, the sales of refrigerated batter and dough have gaining the pace which comprises the use of leavening acids. Apart from all the above-mentioned factors, increasing awareness about the leaving acids will also increase the demand for leavening acid in the coming future.

Global Leavening acids Market: A Regional Outlook:-

North America and Europe account for the highest production and consumption of leavening acids and companies like Kerry Group, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GMBH Co. KG., Associated British Foods PLC are situated there, it can be anticipated that the demand of the leavening acids will increase in the forecast period. In addition, Asia Pacific witnessed a sturdy boom, attributable to growth in population and growing food industries over the past few decades. Increasing urbanization and industrialization in the Middle East and African countries is expected to increase the consumption of leavening acids in the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

