Learn details of the Advances in UV Lamps Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2027

By Market Players:

Key Segments Covered

UV Lamps Market Lamp Type UV Mercury Lamp Low-pressure Mercury Lamp Medium-pressure Mercury Lamp Amalgam Mercury Lamp UV LED End-use Application Wastewater Treatment Water Treatment Municipal Water Treatment Residential Water Treatment Industrial Process Water Treatment Commercial Water Treatment Pool and spa Others Air treatment Healthcare Facilities Residential and Commercial Others Surface Treatment Food and Beverages Bottled Water and Other Beverages Marinades and Brines Surface Disinfection of Food



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Xylem Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Trojan Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Halma PLC

Heraeus Holding Gmbh

Severn Trent PLC

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

OSRAM GmbH

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

