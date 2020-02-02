LCD Glass Substrates Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2026
The global LCD Glass Substrates market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this LCD Glass Substrates market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the LCD Glass Substrates market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the LCD Glass Substrates market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the LCD Glass Substrates market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Avanstrate
Samsung
Asahi Glass Co.
Nippon Electric Glass
HongHai
IRICO Group
LG Display
Corning
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Gen. 8 and above
Gen. 7
Gen. 6
Gen. 5.5
Gen. 5
Gen. 4 and below
Segment by Application
LCD televisions
PC LCD monitors
Mobile phones
Digital cameras/camcorders
Game consoles
Automotive navigation systems
Each market player encompassed in the LCD Glass Substrates market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the LCD Glass Substrates market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
