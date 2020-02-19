Lawn Mower Market 2019 Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report by 2026 – Key Players Hitachi Ltd., MTD Products, Stiga S.p.A, Textron

Rise in consumer interest in gardening activities, increase in adoption of cordless lawnmowers, and usage of lawnmowers equipment to maintain public facilities have boosted the growth of the global lawn mower market. However, high adoption of artificial turf hampers the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of remote-controlled and GPS-equipped products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Global lawn mower industry was pegged at $9.75 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $14.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Robotic mowers segment to portray the fastest growth

The robotic mowers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to rapid launches of new products by market players to improve product portfolio and intense competition. However, the ride-on mowers segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global lawn mower market, owing to the factors such as fuel cost-saving and energy-efficient.

Residential segment dominated the market

The residential segment held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global lawn mower market, owing to increase in personal disposable income, changing lifestyle, and increase in DIY activities. However, the non-residential segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the construction of government-owned offices and properties in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China.

North America held the largest share

The global lawn mower market across North America dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the market, owing to increase in popularity of green spaces and green roofs and rise in demand for backyard beautification among the residential sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the study period, owing to annual events in Asia such as IPL and other sports activities that boost the need to enhance sports fields and stadium.

Major market players

Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Deere & Company

Husqvarna Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

MTD Products

The Toro Company

Stiga S.p.A

Textron

