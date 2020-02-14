Latest Updates On Blockchain In Telecom Market Research By Key Players, Type And Application, Future Growth To 2024
The global blockchain in telecom market is estimated to reach USD 1.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 82.6%. Increasing visibility, transparency, and security, adoption of a horizontal blockchain platform, rising in the adoption of content security policy (CSP), and growing demand for digitization expected to drive the blockchain in telecom market. However, data storage limitation act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing growth for value chain, adoption of ledge to ledger interoperability, highly adoption of 5G technology is identified as an opportunity for blockchain in telecom market.
Blockchain is a system that records various transactions which are linked to several network or the technology has the potential to grow in the market for every industry. It is use to provide faster processing of data, call data record, for transparency, portability and for security purposes.
Some key players in blockchain in telecom IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Guardtime, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Bitfury Group Limited., Cegeka, Clear-Com LLC., Plutus Financial, Inc. and Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd. among other.
Global Blockchain In Telecom Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global blockchain in telecom market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into acquiring and retaining, fulfilling and delivering, billing and settling, analyzing and optimizingand plan, build, and operate.
- On the basis of type, the blockchain in telecom market is segmentedprivate blockchain and public blockchain.
- On the basis of application type the market is segmented into billing system, micropayments, identity verification, money transfers, online advertising and others
Global Blockchain In Telecom Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Blockchain in Telecom Market, by Solution
- Acquiring and Retaining
- Fulfilling and Delivering
- Billing and Settling
- Analyzing and Optimizing
- Plan, Build, and Operate
Blockchain in Telecom Market, by Type
- Private Blockchain
- Public Blockchain
Blockchain in Telecom Market by, Application
- Billing System
- Micropayments
- Identity Verification
- Money Transfers
- Online Advertising
- Others
Blockchain in Telecom Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
