Latest Updates On Automotive Battery Thermal Management Market Evolving Technology, Trends And Industry Analysis: 2024

The Global automotive battery thermal management system market is estimated to reach USD 3.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.9 %. Increase in improvement of electrical performance and battery life and increase in demand of Automotive Battery Thermal Management from emerging economies is expected to drive the automotive battery thermal management system market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of advanced lithium-ion batteries and increase need for thermal protection due to safety considerations are expected to become an opportunity for automotive battery thermal management system market.

Automotive battery thermal management system increases the temperature of battery and maintains the optimum operating temperature to maximize output efficiency and prolong battery life. This system has a heating and cooling capabilities to maintain the battery cell temperature within the specified time range. This system plays a vital role in controlling the thermal behavior of the battery. Some key players in automotive battery thermal management system are Continental AG, LG Chem., GENTHERM., Marelli Corporation and SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. among others.

On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into solid-state batteryand conventional battery. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into air cooling and heating system, liquid cooling and heating system, direct refrigerant cooling and heating system, phase change material (PCM) system, thermo-electric system and On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles. On the basis of vehicle-type, the market can be segmented into passenger car andcommercial vehicle. On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Battery Type

Solid-State Battery

Conventional Battery

AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Technology

Air Cooling and Heating System

Liquid Cooling and Heating System

Direct Refrigerant Cooling and Heating System

Phase Change Material (PCM) System

Thermo-Electric System

Others

AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Application

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Vehicle-Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by End-User

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY THERMAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Market by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Norway Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



