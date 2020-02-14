Latest Update: Scrubber System Marke : How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work
Scrubber System Market: Summary
The Global Scrubber System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4%, observes forencis research (FSR).
Scrubber system is defined as a system which is used for elimination toxic components from the industrial exhaust gases before releasing them into the environment. The system is very beneficial as it eliminates around 98% of sulphur from exhaust gases. However, the maintenance and installation of this system can be expensive. The use of a scrubber system has a substantial, positive effect on the environment as the number of pollutants that can be introduced into the environment has been reduced drastically. This results in improved air quality and lower health risks.
Scrubber System Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Increasing Regulations to Control Air Pollution
Air pollution harms people health and environment drastically, to reduce air contamination various governing authorities and stakeholders are continuously working worldwide. Various laws are passed in the regard of air pollution such as the Clean Air Act of 1970, the Air Pollution Control Act of 1955 amongst others. Recently, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) made changes in the limit of sulphur in ship fuel oil to reduce emissions. Scrubber system implementation can help the marine industry players to run successfully under such regulations.
Thus, increasing regulations to control air pollution may contribute to the growth of the scrubber system market, during the forecasted period.
Market Challenges:
Adoption of Alternative Fuel
Currently, the scrubber system is required because the type of fuels used in the industries emits high percentage of sulphur in exhaust gases. The usage of alternative fuels such as low sulfur fuel oil or liquefied natural gas can eliminate the requirement of the scrubber system as these type of fuels does not emit high percentage of sulphur into the environment.
Thus, the adoption of alternative fuel can be challenging for the growth of the scrubber system market, during the forecast period.
Scrubber System Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on component covers: Fan, Nozzle, Quencher, Pump and
- Segmentation based on type covers:Wet and
- Segmentation based on end user covers: Marine, Petrochemical, Chemicals, Glass and
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Scrubber System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Scrubber system Market, by Component
- Fan
- Nozzle
- Quencher
- Pump
- Others
Scrubber system Market, by Type
- Wet
- Dry
Scrubber system Market, by End User
- Marine
- Petrochemical
- Chemicals
- Glass
- Others
Scrubber System Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
