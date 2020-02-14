Latest Update: Robotic Welding Market May Set New Growth Story | Automotive, Electricals and Electronics, Aerospace and Defence
Robotic Welding Market: Summary
The Global Robotic Welding Market is estimated to reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%, observes forencis research (FSR).
Welding is a process where two or more parts are joined together using heat or pressure or both. Robotic welding is performing welding using programmed automated tools such as robots. Using robots to perform welding is the most common usage of robots in the industries. The major advantage of using robotic welding is that it helps in producing high quality output in lesser time compared to conventional methods. Moreover, robotic welding helps manufacturers to save capital on direct labour and safety precautions.
Robotic Welding Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Increasing Adoption for Industry 4.0
Digitalisation of the processes in the industries and internet solutions being implemented is the beginning of fourth phase of industrial development, which is known as Industry 4.0. The industries across the globe are experiencing this transformation. Advanced solutions such as robotics automation, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based solutions are few among the others, which are transforming functioning of the industries.
Thus, increasing adoption of industry 4.0 may contribute in the growth of the robotic welding market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Lack of Cybersecurity
Robotic systems, which are used in factories and warehouses are connected to internet, creating possibilities of cyberattacks. This issue is very significant as the usage of robots is increasing rapidly in industries worldwide. It was estimated by International Federation of Robotics (IFR), that deployment of 2.6 million industrial robots would be completed by 2019 across the globe. Manufacturers incorporating robots in the factories for activities such as material handling and welding need to take precautions for security of the data, which can be collected, by the robots connected to internet. Basic precautions like password protection, two-factor authentication, encryption and biometric authentication may help the manufacturers.
Thus, lack of cybersecurity which may be a challenging factor for the growth of the robotic welding market, during the forecast period.
Robotic Welding Market: Key Segments
- Based on type segmentation comprises of: Arc Welding, Spot Weldingand
- Based on payload capacity segmentation comprises of: Below 25kg, 25kg to 50kg,and Above 50kg.
- Based on end user segmentation comprises of: Automotive, Electricals and Electronics, Aerospace and Defenceand
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, andMiddle East & Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
- Fanuc Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
- ABB Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- DENSO Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Other Key Companies
Robotic Welding Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Robotic Welding Market, by Type
- Arc Welding
- Spot Welding
- Others
Robotic Welding Market, by Payload Capacity
- Below 25kg
- 25kg to 50kg
- Above 50kg
Robotic Welding Market, by End User
- Automotive
- Electricals and Electronics
- Aerospace and Defence
- Others
Robotic Welding Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
