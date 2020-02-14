Latest Update 2020 On Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Research Report Explores The Industry Trends For The Forecast Period, 2019-2027

The Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is estimated to reach USD 35.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3 %, says forencis research (FSR). A heat exchanger is a device used for allowing the transfer of heat from one medium to another at dissimilar temperatures. The heat exchanger medium consists of two fluids which flow close to each other but they are separated by material or metals which have good thermal properties. The automotive heat exchanger plays a vital role in maintaining the temperature of the engine and other vehicle components. Moreover, it is also used in cooling applications such as air conditioners. This device is used in the engine bay, exhaust gas, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-heat-exchanger-market-sample-pdf/

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing HVAC Usage in Commercial Vehicles

Automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) are used to maintain the internal climate of the vehicle as well as heating and controlling system of engine and other components. In commercial vehicles, the need for HVAC systems is high because the engine generates high power which would need a cooling system. Commercial vehicles are used to transport perishable goods, sensitive chemicals, medical drugs and others which would need the HVAC system to maintain the life of the goods.

Thus, growing HVAC usage in commercial vehicles is expected to drive the automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Automotive manufacturers are engaged in developing innovative technologies that would provide better connectivity solutions. The development of innovative technologies is an outcome of the growing demand for luxurious and smart vehicles. Rise in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has boosted the demand for heat exchanger, owing to EVs require better battery thermal management system. Heat exchangers such as plate-to-plate, liquid-cooled plate, are used in the electric vehicles for cooling and improving the battery life. As per the data shared by the Edison Electric Institute, in 2018, the total sales of electric vehicles in the United States raised 81%, when compared to 2017.

Thus, the growing adoption of electric vehicles has expected to drive the automotive heat exchanger market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

High Initial Cost

The initial cost of heat exchangers is high and in addition to it the operational, installation and maintenance cost increases the overall expenditure of this device which acts as a restraint to the market growth. Heat exchangers being a pre-requisite in the automotive applications, the overall cost of these parts is also a deciding factor to determine the overall investment returns. For instance, a premium heat exchanger system would result in low service cost and high durability which results in high service life. On the contrary, low-cost heat exchanger would result in low investments however, the overall maintenance and replacements intervals would be higher.

Thus, the high initial cost of the heat exchanger is a restraining factor for the global market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Key Segments

Based on Type: Radiator, Oil Coolers, Intercoolers, and

and Based on Design: Shell and Tube, Tube-Fin, Plate Bar, Double Pipe, and

and Based on Application: Engine Bay, Exhaust Gas, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and

and Based on Vehicle Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric Vehicles (EVs), and

and Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America with individual country-level analysis.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-heat-exchanger-market-request-methodology/

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Type

Radiator

Oil Coolers

Intercoolers

Others

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Design Type

Shell and Tube

Tube-Fin

Plate Bar

Double Pipe

Others

For More Information Consult With Analyst : https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-heat-exchanger-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Application

Engine Bay

Exhaust Gas

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)

Others

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Norway Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Purchase Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market’s Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-heat-exchanger-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com