Latest Trends: Global Micro LED Market Feature Trends, Price, Growth by 2024 | Facebook, Taiwan Semiconductor, Japan Display, VerLASE Technologies, Lextar Electronics

Micro LED Market: Summary

The Global Micro LED Market is estimated to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 72%, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a technology used for displays made up of microscopic light emitting diodes. Micro LEDs use small pixel size compared to conventional LEDs and they also have self-emissive technology which reduces its dependence on backlighting. Owing to these features, micro LEDs display panels are slimmer and provide extremely high resolution for various end use applications. Micro LEDs are very power efficient and produce brighter pictures.

Micro Led Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for High Resolution Displays in Smart Devices

As there is a surge in demand for higher resolution displays in the smart devices, micro LEDs will fulfill the demand for better visual results in the near future. Micro LEDs are specifically used in smartphones, head-up displays (HUD), and smartwatches, for high resolution and better visual performance applications under variable luminous conditions.

Hence, this factor is expected to contribute towards the growth of micro LEDs market in the near future.

Growing Demand of Consumer Electronics

Consumer electronic products are mass produced and are required in almost every aspect by consumers. The consumer electronics faces shift because of technological advancements. Across various electronic products such as televisions, smartwatches, laptops, technological advancements are on a rise owing to consumer buying behavior. Micro LEDs are expected to get integrated in the manufacturing of aforesaid consumer electronic products and this will pave the way for the manufacturing of advanced electronic products.

Thus, growing demand of consumer electronics may contribute in the growth of the micro LED market, during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Technical Barrier in the Manufacturing Process

In the manufacturing process of micro LEDs, mass transfer is done in which LED chip is transferred to the substrate and this process is quite complex to perform. When the chip is transferred from temporary substrate to the final substrate, extra precautions are required to save the chip from any damage. Equipment available to perform this task are time consuming and affect the yield quality and quantity of the micro LEDs produced. The equipment required to make the chips with an emphasis on good yields and mass production will be technologically complex to produce, at present few companies and researchers are striving to overcome this situation.

Thus, barrier in the manufacturing process may hinder the growth of the micro LED market, during the forecast period.

Micro Led Market: Key Segments

Segmentation based on type covers: RGB Micro LED, Blue Micro LED, and UV Micro LED

and Segmentation based on panel size covers: Below 2 inch, 2-12 inch, 12-55 inch, 55-100 inch and Above 100 inch

Segmentation based on application covers: Smartphones, Television, Smartwatch, Laptop and Tablet, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR)/ Mixed Reality, Commercial Billboards, Micro LED Lighting System

Segmentation based on end user covers: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Advertisement, Aerospace and Defense and Others

and Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.

Micro Led Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Micro LED Market, by Type

RGB Micro LED

Blue Micro LED

UV Micro LED

Micro LED Market, by Panel Size

Below 2 inch

2-12 inch

12-55 inch

55-100 inch

Above 100 inch

Micro LED Market, by Application

Smartphones

Television

Smartwatch

Laptop and Tablet

Virtual Reality (VR)

Augmented Reality (AR)/ Mixed Reality

Commercial Billboards

Micro LED Lighting System

Others

Micro LED Market, by End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Advertisement

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

