Latest Trending Report on Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2024 | Asetek, Rittal, Vertiv, Green Revolution Cooling and Others.

The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 149 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 121 Tables and 29 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:

Asetek (Denmark)

Rittal (Germany)

Vertiv (US)

Green Revolution Cooling (US)

Midas Green Technologies (US)

Allied Control (Hong Kong)

Schneider Electric (France)

Chilldyne (US)

CoolIT Systems (Canada)

Submer (Spain)

Iceotope (UK)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Aspen Systems (US)

DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland)

Ebullient (US)

Aquila Group (US)

ExaScaler (Japan)

Cooler Master Co (China)

Asperit as (Netherland)

io (Ukraine)

“Based on solutions, direct liquid cooling solutions segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Direct Liquid cooling involves the direct immersion of data center servers into special sealed containers filled with fluids that are non-corrosive and non-toxic. Direct cooling solutions are anticipated to experience good growth opportunities in warmer regions of the world, such as APAC and MEA. Single-phase direct cooling solutions are cheaper to set up, but they tend to reduce the server lifespan.

“Based on enterprises, the BFSI segment to hold the highest market share in 2019 in the data center liquid cooling market”

The data centers in BFSI are characterized by larger server densities that generate high amounts of heat and require powerful cooling infrastructure. Moreover, with increasing budget constraints, cost-effective infrastructure solutions are becoming essential in the BFSI industry. Thus, this industry focuses on lowering energy consumption by installing advanced data center cooling and innovative building management tools.

“Based on regions, data center liquid cooling market in Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The high growth of the market in Europe is attributed to the large number of colocation facilities in the region and the increasing adoption of indirect liquid cooling solutions. Data center colocation providers are increasingly adopting liquid cooling due significant benefits in reducing energy consumption. Moreover, rising green data center initiatives are propelling the demand for direct liquid cooling solutions across the region.

in-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Chief Marketing Officers (CMO), Vice Presidents (VPs), Managing Directors (MDs), technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the data center liquid cooling market.

By Company – Tier 1–10%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–65%

By Designation – C-Level–25%, Director Level–50%,and Others–25%

By Region – North America–40%, Europe–30%, and APAC–20%, RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Business Expansions

2.3 Partnerships

2.4 Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall data center liquid cooling market and the sub segments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

