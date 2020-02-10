Latest trending of Public Cloud Service Market Current Trends and Technology Enhancements with Top Players Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform

Public Cloud Service is one based on the standard cloud computing model, in which a service provider makes resources, such as virtual machines (VMs), applications or storage, available to the general public over the internet. Public cloud services may be free or offered on a pay-per-usage model.

Public Cloud Service market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Adobe, VMware, IBM Cloud, Rackspace, Red Hat, Salesforce, Oracle Cloud, SAP, Verizon Cloud, Navisite, Dropbox, Egnyte

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure as a Service

Cloud bursting

Multi Tenant Computing

Resource pooling

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Private Organizations

Academics and Education

Banking, Financial services and Insurance

Health Care

Supply Chain Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

