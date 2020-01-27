Latest Study on Network Security Policy Management Market 2019 and Brief Analysis of Top Companies- Palo Alto Networks, Inc., AlgoSec Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Network security policy management is a system that control organization’s network environments and protects them against evolving threats. Network security policy management restructures security policy designs and their implementation. Rising focus on detecting, addressing and resolving the evolving digital business threats are the key factors that are driving the network security policy management market.
The global network security policy management market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of network security policy management market includes by Component (Software, Services, Solution), by Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).
However, lack of awareness, requisite training and education regarding cyber threats are the major challenges the market needs to tackle. Regardless of these challenges due to quick global availability of network security policy management system and its positive solutions will considerably grow the market in the forecast period.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc., AlgoSec Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
Market Segment by component:
Software
Services
Solution
Market Segment by Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market Segment by Vertical:
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Government
Retail
Others
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
South America- Brazil, Argentina
Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
