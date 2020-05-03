Latest Study on Crowdfunding Market 2020 Industry by Top Manufacturers: Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, Fundable, Crowdcube, CircleUp |2026 Forecast
Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.
The global Crowdfunding market is valued at 10510 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 21380 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2019 and 2024.
The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China’s technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest player.
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:
- Kickstarter
- Indiegogo
- GoFundMe
- Fundable
- Crowdcube
- GoGetFunding
- Patreon
- Crowdfunder
- CircleUp
- AngelList
- RocketHub
- …..
Global Crowdfunding Industry is spread across 136 pages, profiling 20 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Market Segment by Type:-
- Reward-based Crowdfunding
- Equity Crowdfunding
- Donation and Other
Market Segment by Applications:-
- Cultural Industries
- Technology
- Product
- Healthcare
- Other
China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.
Although the market size of Crowdfunding brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Crowdfunding field hastily.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
