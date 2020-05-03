Latest Study on Crowdfunding Market 2020 Industry by Top Manufacturers: Kickstarter, Indiegogo, GoFundMe, Fundable, Crowdcube, CircleUp |2026 Forecast

Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

The global Crowdfunding market is valued at 10510 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 21380 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2019 and 2024.

Get Sample copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1118491

The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China’s technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest player.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

RocketHub

…..

Global Crowdfunding Industry is spread across 136 pages, profiling 20 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1118491

Features of the Report:

Elaborated Summary of Crowdfunding Research Report gives an overview of Related Market.

Research Report gives an overview of Related Market. Recent Business Trends and Developments.

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners.

The analysis of Crowdfunding Market and Industry Share, Growth, Demand of the manufacturers study in brief.

Market and Industry Share, Growth, Demand of the manufacturers study in brief. Increasing investment in data center efficiency.

Research Study Report provides Market information about industry Top Key Players, growth factors, challenges, opportunities, Type and Application.

Market Segment by Type:-

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Market Segment by Applications:-

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

Order a Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1118491

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.

Although the market size of Crowdfunding brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Crowdfunding field hastily.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]