Latest Smart City Trend in 2020: Lighting Fixture- Market Scope Examined in New Report

Lighting fixtures are electrical equipment that spread lights all around with the help of a lamp inside it. Every fixture has an exact shape and size. It has switches attached to a lamp whether inside the lamp or related to a power cable. Various features of lighting fixtures such as reflectors for pointing the light, an aperture, an outer shell that provides protection from an electric blast assist in driving the lighting fixture market growth globally. Due to such features, lighting fixtures are widely adopted in the automotive, aerospace, marine, and healthcare industry vertical.

The lighting fixture market size is expected to witness growth from 2019 to 2026 due to the increase in government funding towards the promotion of smart cities. The rise in the concept of smart cities leads to an increase in demand for the construction of smart buildings. Hence, owing to smart building, it is anticipated to increase demand for energy-saving infrastructure such as LED lighting fixtures, which in turn propel the growth of the market globally. In addition, lifestyles of people are changing due to the rise in disposable incomes, which influences their shift toward high tech advanced lighting products, owing to which lighting fixture market rises across the globe.

Factors such as the increase in the need for energy-efficient lighting fixtures, growth in adoption of OLED and LEDs, and rise in government regulations regarding the adoption of energy-efficient technologies are the major drivers for the lighting fixture market growth. However, high-cost act as a major restraint that can hinder the lighting fixture market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the need for decorative lightings in restaurant hotels, homes, and others provides lucrative opportunities to the lighting fixture market.

The lighting fixture market share is segmented by product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is classified into wall mounted lighting fixtures, recessed lighting fixtures, portable lighting fixtures, high bay, and low bay lighting fixtures and others. Based on the application, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, architectural and others. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the lighting fixture industry are World Light Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., RENRGIZ Technology, Shunde Xinhua Electrical Co. Ltd., Franzen International Lighting, Zhejiang Gotosun Light & Electricity Co. Ltd., Shanghai Tailin Import & Export Co. Ltd., Gaorui Electrical & Lighting Co. Ltd., Far East Lighting Co. Ltd., and Banner Lighting Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd. These companies mainly concentrate on techniques and strategies that encourage expansion, collaboration, developments, agreements with the top companies focusing toward expansion of business and launching of products with new advancements, which enhance the offering of their product in the market.

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global lighting fixture market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

