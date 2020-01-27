Latest Research on Dealer Management System Market 2019 Comprehensive study by key players: T-Systems, Gateway TechnoLabs, Wipro Limited, Ramco Systems, ELVA DMS

Growing adoption of advanced technologies coupled with rising trend of digitization in the automotive sector is augmenting the growth of dealer management system market over the forecast period. With wising awareness regarding cloud based technologies and proliferation of connected devices, the dealer management system market is expected to grow at a significant pace.

The major challenges faced by the Dealer Management System market are underwater communication, accurate positioning measurements, unpredictable obstacles, and in-depth zone navigation. Despite all these challenges the upgraded technology included in the Dealer Management System has managed to overcome the challenges significantly and is still trying reach perfection.

As per the latest news published in the Herald Correspondent, Saab AB and Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. which are the well-known manufacturers in the Dealer Management System industry are claiming that the tremendous development in the Dealer Management System industry will drive the market and is estimated to reach to USD 7.74 billion by 2026.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Dealer Management System Market are –

T-Systems, Gateway TechnoLabs, Wipro Limited, Ramco Systems, ELVA DMS, ANGLER Technologies, Chetu Inc., Excellon Software Pvt. Ltd., CDK Global LLC, Dealertrack, Inc.

Market Segment by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Application:

Manufacturer Retail Outlet

Automotive Dealer

Servicing Centers

Others

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

