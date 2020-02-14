Latest Research: Military Communication Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2019 – 2024

The global military communication market is estimated to reach USD 30.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 3.18% Says Forencis Research(FSR). Increasing IED detecting capabilities reducing human risk, growing efficiency of thermal control vests and cryocooler technology, continuously improvements in construction and cost reduction, and rising technology for detection, tracking and defeat of drones are expected to drive the military communication market during next five years. However, limited mobile broadband services on a global basis act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing use of advanced fighter aircraft, advancing smart technology for fully integrated artillery solutions is identified as an opportunity for military communication market.

Military communication is referring to various communication which are used in all military platform. The communication system are construct to completely fulfill secure and logical data communication use of land, air, naval and space platform. It helps to transfer of information from reconnaissance and to the other units.

Some key players in military communication ASELSAN A.Ş., BAE Systems, Cobham plc, Elbit Systems Ltd.,, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communications Inc., KONGSBERG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., and SYSTEMATIC among other.

Global Military Communication Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global military communication market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into military phones, military broadband multimode radiolink, modems/converters/routers, intercom unit, remote control unit & systemand identification devices. On the basis of technology type the military communication market is segmented into future combat air system, optical display & targeting, electronic waveform andsensor system. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into air, land, naval andspace

Global Military Communication Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Military Communication Market, by Type

Military Phones

Military Broadband Multimode Radiolink

Modems/Converters/Routers

Intercom Unit

Remote Control Unit & System

Identification Devices

Data Link System Missile Data Link System Tactical Data Link System

Waveforms Narrow Band Networking Radio Waveform Wide Band Networking Radio Waveform

Others

Military Communication Market, by Application

Air Weapon System Air Defense System Navigation System Others

Land Ground Based Rader Force Protection Others

Naval Naval Radars Defense System Others

Space Communication Satellites Observation Satellites Ground Control Station Others



Military Communication Market by, Technology

Future Combat Air System

Optical Display & Targeting

Electronic Waveform

Sensor System

Others

Military Communication Market by, Region

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Russia France Italy UK Spain The Netherlands Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



