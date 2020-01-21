Latest Report on Biometrics-as-a-Service Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Outlook by 2020-2026 | Scope & Future Growth Prospects Focusing Top Key Players Fujitsu Limited, Accenture Plc., Aware Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc., BioID, M2SYS Technology – Kernell

Biometrics-as-a-Service is a centralized biometric database on the internet, which is used for authentication of a person based on a set of recognizable and verifiable data, which is unique and specific to them. The technology is considered widely useful as it lowers cost and helps customers to blend in different modalities to develop best use cases for different organizations and permit rapid integration with existing business intelligence and systems. BaaS has been significantly adopted among different industries, including government, fintech and private companies, owing to its existing features associated with SaaS. Several benefits such as high reliability, cost-efficiency and instant deployment are shifting the attention of different SMEs toward its adoption

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Fujitsu Limited, Accenture Plc., Aware Inc., Leidos Holdings, Inc., BioID, M2SYS Technology – Kernell Inc, Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC, IDEMIA, Imageware Systems Incorporated, Iritech, Inc.

The market is segmented into component, organization size, modality, industry vertical and region. In terms of component, it is segmented into solution and services. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of modality, the market is divided into unimodal biometrics and multi-modal biometrics. As per industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, government & defense, IT & telecom, education and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

– Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Biometrics-as-a-Service market.

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Biometrics-as-a-Service market

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Trusted current state analysis tools, such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis are employed in the report to assess the Biometrics-as-a-Service market data to deploy a complete overview of the market. Furthermore, this report gives a complete review of the magnitude and application scope of the Biometrics-as-a-Service market around the world. A detailed overview of the purchasing criteria and difficulties confronted in the Biometrics-as-a-Service business sector is also elaborated in this report.

