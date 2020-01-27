Latest Release: Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Influenza Diagnostic Equipment , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

BD Medical, Inc.

Abbott laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

Global influenza diagnostic equipment market by type:

Influenza diagnostic Tests RIDT

Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction RT-PCR

Cell culture

Global influenza diagnostic equipment market by application:

Hospital

POTC

Laboratories

Global influenza diagnostic equipment market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

