Latest Release: Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide

PMI's publication of the Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and the considerations involved in implementation.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Influenza Diagnostic Equipment
- What you should look for in a Influenza Diagnostic Equipment solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Influenza Diagnostic Equipment provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Key players in the global influenza diagnostic equipment market include:
- BD Medical, Inc.
- Abbott laboratories, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics, Inc.
- Alere, Inc.
- Quidel Corporation
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global influenza diagnostic equipment market by type:
- Influenza diagnostic Tests RIDT
- Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction RT-PCR
- Cell culture
Global influenza diagnostic equipment market by application:
- Hospital
- POTC
- Laboratories
Global influenza diagnostic equipment market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
