Latest Release: Heterogeneous Mobile Processing & Computing Market Is Thriving Worldwide

Vendors profiled in this report:
- Qualcomm Inc
- Arm Holdings Plc
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc
- Nvidia Corporation
- Auviz Systems
- Mediatek Inc
- Apple Inc
- Imagination Technologies Group Plc
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Intel Corporation
- Texas Instrument Inc
- Sapphire Technology
- Logitech International S.A
- Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global heterogeneous mobile processing & computing market by type:
- 5 nm
- 45 nm
- 14 nm
- 7 nm
- 28 nm
- Others (10 nm and 20 nm)
Global heterogeneous mobile processing & computing market by application:
- Military and Defense
- Industrial Sector
- Telecommunication
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Automotive
Global heterogeneous mobile processing & computing market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
