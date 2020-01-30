Latest release: Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen

“Ongoing Trends of Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market:-
This research report classifies the global Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market in terms of top players/brands, region, type, and end-user. This report also studies the global Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market structure, growth rate, growth drivers, future trends, market drivers, challenges, barriers, opportunities, sales channels, distributors and competition.
By Type, Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market has been segmented into:
- Glass Fiber Products
- General-purpose Glass Fibers
- Special-Purpose Glass Fibers
- GFRP Products
- Thermoplastic Plastic Products
- Thermosetting Plastic Products
- Others
By Application, Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites has been segmented into:
- Construction Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Electrical Industry
- Communication Engineering
- Others
The major players covered in Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites are:
- Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
- Johns Manville
- PPG
- Asahi Glass
- Chomarat Group
- BASF
- Nippon Sheet Glass
- Owens Corning
- Binani 3b-The Fibreglass
- Jushi Group
- Chongqing Polycomp
- Nitto Boseki
- Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP
- Taishan Fiberglass
- Saertex Group
- Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Highlights of the Global Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Report:
- Backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
