Latest Release: Cold Chain Logistics Market Is Thriving Worldwide

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Cold Chain Logistics Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Cold Chain Logistics and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Cold Chain Logistics, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

  • Who the leading players are in Cold Chain Logistics
  • What you should look for in a Cold Chain Logistics solution
  • What trends are driving the adoption
  • About the capabilities Cold Chain Logistics provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

  • Americold Logistics LLC
  • SSI Schaefer LLC
  • Preferred Freezer Services LLC
  • Burris Logistics LLC
  • Kloosterboer Group B.V.
  • Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
  • AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
  • NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
  • DHL International GmbH
  • Gruppo Marconi Srl
Attribute Details
Base Year for estimation 2019
Forecast Period 2020-2030
Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019
Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

  • By Application Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Other Industries)
  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

