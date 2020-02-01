Latest Release: Cold Chain Logistics Market Is Thriving Worldwide
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Cold Chain Logistics Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Cold Chain Logistics and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Cold Chain Logistics, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Cold Chain Logistics
- What you should look for in a Cold Chain Logistics solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Cold Chain Logistics provide
Download Sample Copy of Cold Chain Logistics Market Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1220
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Americold Logistics LLC
- SSI Schaefer LLC
- Preferred Freezer Services LLC
- Burris Logistics LLC
- Kloosterboer Group B.V.
- Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
- AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
- NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
- DHL International GmbH
- Gruppo Marconi Srl
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Application Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Other Industries)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Download PDF Brochure of Cold Chain Logistics Market Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/1220
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Get More Details @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Cold-Chain-Logistics-Market-1220
Contact Us:
Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)
Prophecy Market Insights
Phone: +1 860 531 2701
Email: [email protected]