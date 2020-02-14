Latest Insights: Titanium Dioxide Market Revenue Predicted To Go Up By 2027 | Forencis Research
Titanium Dioxide Market: Summary
The Global Titanium Dioxide Market (TiO2) is estimated to reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7 %, states forencis research (FSR).
Titanium dioxide (TiO2) alternatively known titania, is the solid inorganic substance which exists in crystalline form naturally. This is white colored, odorless, non-toxic substance with high opacity that possess ability to absorb ultra violet light and shows high photocatalytic activity. It is used to impart bright white color and doesnot let the color fade for a longer time period. Due to this factors, TiO2 has gained popularity as a crucial component in the catalysis, electronics, photonics, medicine, and many more application areas.
Titanium Dioxide Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand from Paint and Coating Industry
TiO2 is widely used in the paints and coatings for getting brightness as it scatters the light resulting into more whiteness and opacity. The demand for TiO2 is gaining momentum owing to increasing adoption from the paints and coating sector. Increasing demand for specialty paints and varnishes from the automotive sector. Higher adoption of TiO2 based paints for driverless cars to boost the visibility of the detection systems is also favoring the market growth Increasing demand for automotive vehicles in the emerging regions is projected to propel the market growth higher during the forecast period.
Increasing Construction Activities
Contraction is another sector, which drives the growth of the TiO2. TiO2 is used in the cement owing to emergence of the titanium dioxide-infused concrete and cements, globally. Greater flexural and compressive strength of TiO2 infused cement is boosting its adoption for the commercial and residential infrastructural applications. The increase in spending dedicated for new construction and refurbishment actives, is projected to augment the global market growth in the years to follow.
Market Restraints:
Occupational Exposure Limits of TiO2
The market for TiO2 is growing at a higher momentum, however, the growth of this market is impacted owing to hazards associated with exposure of TiO2. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposed the exposure limit up to 15 mg/m3 for TiO2. Increased exposure of TiO2 through inhalation, skin contact, eye contact by the workers in the manufacturing sector, which has led to number of health issues. Hence, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) proposed the exposure limits of fine titanium dioxide to be 2.4 mg/m3 and 0.3 mg/m3 for ultrafine titanium dioxide.
Titanium Dioxide Market: Key Segments
- Key Segments by Grade: Pigment-grade andUltrafine-grade
- Key Segments by Production Technology: Sulphur Process andChloride Process
- Key Segments by Application: Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pulp and Paper, Plastics, Waste Water Purification, Pharmaceutical andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africawith individual country-level analysis.
Key Companies Covered
- The Chemours Company (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Tronox Holdings plc
- Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd
- Venator Materials PLC
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc.
- INEOS
- Huntsman International LLC
- Evonik Industries AG
- DuPont
- Argex Titanium Inc.
- TAYCA
- Other Key Companies
Titanium Dioxide Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Titanium Dioxide Market, by Grade
- Pigment-grade
- Ultrafine-grade
Titanium Dioxide Market, by Production Technology
- Sulphur Process
- Chloride Process
Titanium Dioxide Market, by Application
- Paints and Coatings
- Food and Beverage
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Pulp and Paper
- Plastics
- Waste Water Purification
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Titanium Dioxide, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
