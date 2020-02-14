Latest Insights On Carbon Nanotubes Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size And Segment Forecasts 2018-2027

The Global Carbon Nanotubes Market is estimated to reach USD 19.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5%, predicts forencis research (FSR). Carbon nanotubes are cylindrical molecules that rolled up with the layers of carbon items. They can be single-walled or multi-wall structures with a diameter of 1nm and more than 100 nm respectively. Carbon nanotubes own high tensile strength which is approximately 100 times more than steel of the same diameter. The nanotubes also possess good electric as well as thermal conductivity. Carbon nanotubes are widely used in a variety of industrial applications such as electric & electronics, polymer, medicine, aerospace & defense, automotive, among others.

Carbon Nanotubes Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand Form End-Use Industry

Carbon Nanotubes found innumerable applications in different end-use industries such as medical, electric & electronics, chemical & plastics, Energy and so on. The nanotubes noted the applications such as high-strength composites, actuators, energy storage, and energy conversion devices, sensors & nanoprobes, catalysts, and electronic devices. Thus growth in various industries as resulted in increasing demand for carbon nanotubes is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Attractive Chemical and Physical Properties

Many of the superior properties of the carbon nanotubes are derive from the graphene. Due to the SP2 bond between each carbon item, they have higher tensile strength than steel and Kevlar. Moreover, carbon nanotubes have a superior elastic property and thermal property. The carbon nanotubes can withstand up to 1382 °F at normal pressure and 5072 °F in vacuum atmospheric pressures. Due to attractive properties carbon nanotubes, it founds the number of application in industries which is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

High Manufacturing Cost

The carbon nanotubes are manufactured by the number of methods. The manufacturing methods are depending on the purity of carbon, achievable space‐time yield, and amorphous carbon content. Among them, high space‐time yield can only be achieved by Chemical Vapour Deposition processes. CVD process as also used when fewer contents available of amorphous carbon, carbon purity is generally decreased due to catalyst residues. Moreover, the laser ablation methods and arc discharge method produces the gram scale and are, therefore, relatively expensive. Thus the high manufacturing cost of carbon nanotubes is expected to impede the market growth up to a certain extent.

Carbon Nanotubes Market: Key Segments

Carbon Nanotubes Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Synthesis Method

Chemical Vapour Deposition

Arc Discharge Method

Laser Ablation Method

Nanotube Purification

Others

Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Application

Electric & Electronics

Chemicals & Polymers

Energy

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



