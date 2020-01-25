Laser Measuring Instrument Market Report – Actionable Insights and Recommendation by 2019 – 2027

Global Laser Measuring Instrument market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Laser Measuring Instrument market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Laser Measuring Instrument market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Laser Measuring Instrument market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Laser Measuring Instrument market report:

What opportunities are present for the Laser Measuring Instrument market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Laser Measuring Instrument ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Laser Measuring Instrument being utilized?

How many units of Laser Measuring Instrument is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global laser measuring Instrument market is highly concentrated with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35% to 40% share. Key players operating in the global laser measuring instrument market include:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

PCE Instruments

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Leica Camera AG

KEYENCE Corporation

DEWALT.

SUAOKI

TACKLIFE

Shenzhen Globalebuy CO., LTD.

Hilti Corporation

Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.

Key Developments

In June 2018, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation announced GLM400C connected laser measuring instrument, which is the new Bosch BLAZE Outdoor measuring instrument, is available with the camera and viewfinder. It has some unique features such as default real-time measuring, indirect measuring functions for areas, length, and volume along with a display guide.

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market – Research Scope

The global Laser Measuring Instrument Market can be segmented based on:

Measurement

Operation

Distribution channel

Application

Industry

Region

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Measurement

Based on measurement, the global laser measuring Instrument Market can be divided into:

Under 100 Feet Distance

100-199 Feet Distance

200-299 Feet Distance

300-399 Feet Distance

600-699 Feet Distance

800-899 Feet Distance

Others

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Operation

In term of operation, the global laser measuring instrument market can be classified into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global Laser measuring instrument market can be classified into:

Direct Sale (OEM)

Indirect Sales

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Application

Based on application, the global laser measuring instrument market can be categorized into:

Professional

Commercial

Industrial

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Industry

In terms of industry, the global laser measuring instrument market can be divided into:

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Construction

Defense & Aerospace

Electronic

Mining

Medical/Research

Oil & Gas

Consumer goods

Others

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market, by Region

Based on region, the global Laser Measuring Instrument Market can be split into:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Laser Measuring Instrument market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Laser Measuring Instrument market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Laser Measuring Instrument market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Laser Measuring Instrument market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Laser Measuring Instrument market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Laser Measuring Instrument market in terms of value and volume.

The Laser Measuring Instrument report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

